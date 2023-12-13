Discontent brewing in YSRCP

Vijayawada: The exercise to gear up the party with the slogan ‘Why Not 175’ seems to be brewing discontent in the ruling YSRCP.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had many times told the rank and file during party meetings that he would not hesitate to change the MLAs if they do not improve their performance.

The YSRCP chief, based on survey reports, is keen on changing some MLAs and shifting some to other constituencies to ensure that the party is back in the driving seat. He said the party was getting surveys done on the performance of each MLA based on different parameters. It is learnt that the party leadership is now contemplating to change about 30-50 MLAs. With the party changing 11 party in-charges, signs of discontentment in the party was visible on Tuesday. In Bapatla, protesting against the appointment of Evuru Ganesh as coordinator of the Repalle constituency, several YSRCP leaders, who are supporting MP Mopidevi Venkataramana, resigned from the party. They were demanding that Mopidevi be continued as the coordinator.

Following quick damage control exercise in the Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam, Deven Reddy, who had announced his resignation as party in-charge on Monday, took a ‘U’ turn on Tuesday and said he was continuing in the party. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is said to be discussing with party senior leaders over the reactions of partymen after the appointment of new constituency in-charges. Sources in the party said that even some of the sitting MPs too may be changed.