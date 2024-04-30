Live
- Congress has a history of strangulating the Constitution: Yogi Adityanath
- 'Mufasa: The Lion King' trailer takes you back to the pride lands
- BJP's ally MGP blames Congress for closure of mining activities in Goa
- Naveen files nomination for Hinjili seat for 6th term
- Mehreen Pirzada announces pregnancy, chooses IVF for single motherhood
- Multiple injured after tornado hits parts of Texas
- International Labour Day: Quotes, Messages, Wishes, and Greetings
- Uttarakhand suspends 14 Patanjali products for misleading ads
- Five of a family found dead at home in Vijayawada, police starts probe
- Delhi Police records Rashmika's statement in deepfake case
Just In
Home Minister Amit Shah to address rally in Goa on May 3
Highlights
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Goa on May 3.
Panaji: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in Goa on May 3.
BJP's Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said that Amit Shah will address the meeting at Mapusa in North Goa.
“We have received good support during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting last Saturday. We are expecting support from the public for Amit Shah’s meeting on May 3 at Mapusa,” Tanavade said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Union Minister Shripad Naik from North Goa and industrialist Pallavi Dempo from South Goa.
The coastal state will go to the polls on May 7, in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS