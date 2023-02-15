Dismissal of AB Venkateswara Rao not possible, says Union Home Ministry

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh former intelligence chief A B Venkateswara Rao got respite on Tuesday as the Union home ministry clearly stated that penalty of dismissal, removal or compulsory retirement shall not be imposed on his services except by an order of the Central government.





The ministry of home affairs sent a letter to chief secretary of the AP in this regard. It stated that the Union Public Service Commission stated that reduction in the time scale of pay may be possible by the state government.





The ministry of said penalty such dismissal, removal of compulsory retired shall not be imposed on Venkateswara Rao except by an order of the Central government. The state government has sent disciplinary proceedings to the Central government and asked to take action against him.





The state government and the former intelligence chief have been at loggerheads for the past few years. The state government has alleged that Venkateswara Rao resorted to corruption and misuse of power during his tenure.