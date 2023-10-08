Display varied art forms to impress devotees in Brahmotsavam: TTD JEO

Tirupati: TTD JEO (H&E) Sada Bhargavi directed the officials concerned to make arrangements to showcase varied art forms from different states to during the Vahana Sevas in the ensuing Navaratri Brahmotsavam to be held from October 15 to 23 in Tirumala.

The JEO held a review meet with the officials of All Dharmic Projects in the conference hall of TTD Administrative building in Tirupati on Saturday.

On the occasion, the JEO said that there was a good response to the art exhibitions during the Salakatla Brahmotsavams and wanted to organise art forms in Navratri Brahmotsavams to impress the multitude of visiting devotees.

She held an elaborated review with the authorities on artistes and the kind of performances. She informed that priority should be given to folk dances along with the traditional dances of respective states.

SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, All Dharmic Projects Programme Officer Rajagopal, Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad Secretary Srinivasulu, Dasa Sahitya Project Special Officer Dr Ananda Theerthacharyu, Transport GM Sesha Reddy and Annamacharya Project Director Dr Akella Vibhishana Sharma also participated.