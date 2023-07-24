Distorted life picture of Islanders

AMALAPURAM: The life picture of Island (Lanka) villages has been distorted as the floods are flooding on one side and heavy rains are disturbing on the other side.



Lanka villages in the Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district are still in the submerging situation due to the Godavari flood. Rain throughout the day on Monday added to the worries of the people living in fear in the villages surrounded by flood water. I Polavaram Mandal has been hit by heavy rains on one hand and flood threats on the other. The islanders are panicking in fear of any danger. In many places, the canal bunds are weak. The villagers near the embankment are afraid that where the embankment will be cut, where the causeway will be destroyed and washed away. Flooding in the month of July and then the same situation continuing till the end of August is a bitter experience. People are trembling with the same fear even now.





The people of the flood-affected areas complain that no one has paid attention to the maintenance and strengthening of the flood banks that protect the Godavari in the last decade. In the wake of the current flood, many areas of the district and Lanka villages have become waterlogged. People from some areas surrounded by water are ready to move to safe areas and flood relief camps. Fodder shortage is also acute. Scenes of cattle and calves taken from waterlogged Lanka lands and tied at canal banks are seen.



In Palankurru of Katrenikona Mandal, there is a concern among the locals that there is a danger of the canal collapsing at Bola Vari Peta. Irrigation officials have inspected the outfall sluices of Kesanakurru, Lingala Tumu, North Addala, and South Addala in I Polavaram Mandal and taken necessary strengthening measures. District Collector Himanshu Shukla has ordered the division and mandal officials to take strict measures to prevent any loss of life and property damage in the wake of floods.







Officials are preparing to move the people living in the coastal villages of Gogula Lanka, Bhairava Lanka, Bhairavapalem, G. Moolapalem, Kannepulanka, Pogaku Lanka, Chintapalli Lanka, Gedela Lanka to safe areas in I Polavaram Mandal to avoid being hit by floods. The Godavari flood has already surrounded these villages. Along with intercrops like Banana, coconut, and maize, vegetables were also destroyed.



The Vriddha Gowthami branch canal is overflowing with floodwaters. The Godavari flood has hit the embankments at Balayogi Bridge opposite Yanam. The Godavari overflows from the flood channels at Annampally Aquidect. Godavari flood swirls in many docks. Many huts were submerged in the Godavari flood below the Raghavendra bridge in Muramalla.

In the Lanka land near Ramalayam Peta, fertile lands and coconut plantations merge into the river. It has been decided to take up revetment works under the auspices of the Irrigation Department to protect these lands from river erosion. Mummidivaram MLA PV Satish Kumar recently said that the government has already released 79 crore rupees. But the work has not started yet.