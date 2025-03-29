Live
District admin to actively support industrial units
- Collector assures technical help, skilled staff to existing industries as per their requirements
- Says infrastructure needed for setting up of new industries will be developed in the district
Visakhapatnam : District collector M N Harendhira Prasad appealed to investors to come up with plans to set up small units and assured that the district administration will extend all possible support to them.
Speaking at the District Industrial Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting held here on Friday, the collector assured technical assistance and skilled staff to those who are currently operating industries based on their request. In view of the 2025-26 annual plan, the collector instructed the officials to encourage the establishment of a number of industrial units. Harendhira Prasad stated that the district administration would develop infrastructure suitable for the establishment of new industries in Visakhapatnam.
Further, the collector instructed the officials to provide water facilities required for constructions and industries. Officials have been instructed to reduce the time taken for land acquisition and implement single window clearance in an effective manner.
The collector directed the officials concerned to respond quickly against court cases and vigilance cases.
During the meeting, representatives of APIIC’s Industrial Area Local Authority Guidelines and entrepreneurs appealed to the Collector for the construction of a spacious hall at Autonagar and IT Hills to conduct meetings and seminars. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released the ‘Potential Linked Credit Plan” (PLP) for the year 2025-26 in view of the need for Visakhapatnam district.
NABARD development manager Basant Kumar mentioned that the credit plan has been created at a cost of Rs.23,870 crore. Basant Kumar said that the plan would promote sustainable development of all sectors.