District-level milk yield competitions held with grandeur

Anantapur: District-level milk yield competitions are being conducted with much enthusiasm and success as part of the prestigious “Anantha Pala Dhaara” programme, organised by the Anantapur District Animal Husbandry Department. The competitions commenced on Thursday at Akuthotapalli village and witnessed active participation from dairy farmers across the district.

A total of 59 dairy farmers from Singanamala, Narpala, Bukkarayasamudram, Raptadu, Anantapur Rural and other mandals took part in the event, showcasing their best high-yielding milch animals, District Animal Husbandry Officer Prem Chand said.

The competition in the crossbred cow category was particularly intense, with one cow recording an impressive 14.06 kg of milk, drawing widespread attention.

In the buffalo category, 14 buffaloes participated, with one buffalo producing a record 12.30 kg of milk in a single milking session. In the indigenous cow category, a cow achieved a best yield of 5.44 kg. The competitions are being conducted with complete transparency and in strict adherence to scientific standards. Experienced veterinarians are supervising health checks and milk measurements to ensure accuracy. A second round of milk yield recording is scheduled for 6 p.m., and winners will be selected based on the combined morning and evening yields. Prize distribution and felicitation of top-performing dairy farmers will be held on January 9.