District machinery on high alert

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar has called upon the public to remain vigilant in view of the approaching Cyclone Montha, assuring that there is no cause for panic.

He said that 89 villages under Paderu division, 11 under Rampachodavaram division, and 46 under Chinturu division are expected to be severely affected. Special advisories have been issued to residents in these areas.

To ensure public safety, people from vulnerable coastal villages are being relocated, and a comprehensive list of cyclone shelters has been made available.

A total of 56 rehabilitation centres in Paderu division, 11 in Rampachodavaram, and 10 in Chinturu have been readied for evacuation needs. NDRF and SDRF teams deployed by the government are positioned for emergency response. BSNL and Jio networks have also ensured telecom backup for restoring communication in affected zones. Boats have been stationed in Rampachodavaram and Chinturu for emergency rescue operations. In Paderu, police picketing points have been set up at locations prone to flash floods and streams to prevent people from attempting dangerous crossings during heavy rains.

Road repair materials and workforce are on standby to undertake restoration on a war footing if roads get damaged. Veterinary teams have been prepared to attend to cattle and livestock emergencies.

Emergency healthcare services have been strengthened with 108 ambulances, medical personnel, and essential medicines positioned for immediate deployment.