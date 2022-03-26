District officials rush to spend NREGS funds by March-end

Vizianagaram: The district administration is on a mission to avail the sanctioned funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) before the end of financial year 2022-23 and gearing up its efforts to reach the target.

In the process, around 1.43 lakh workers in the district were provided work on Thursday, March 24, alone. As per the ledger balance, district administration has to spend around Rs 208 crore before March 31 of this year and officials concerned were instructed to complete the pending works and utilise the funds before the deadline.

As per the target, the district administration has to set a new record by providing work to 1,43,007 labours in a single day under MGNREGS in the district.

As many as 14,888 works in 34 mandals are either in progress or have been sanctioned and district has achieved the feat of being in the top of list in the state in terms of providing jobs under MGNREGS. More than three lakh laborers were provided regular employment under the scheme.

According to DWMA (District Water Management Association) officials issued 4,76,439 job cards to the workers.

District collector A Suryakumari directed the DWMA officials to utilise at least Rs 20 crore per day on works. As a part of these works, DWMA officials have provided work to 1,34,120 labours on Monday, 1,36,798 labours on Tuesday, 1,35,986 labours on Wednesday and 1,43,007 labours on Thursday.

Collector Suryakumari, "We are ready to provide job for every card holder and we help them to earn something during this summer. We are also providing first aid and basic amenities like drinking water and tents at workplaces. We are appealing the workers to avail the job card and participate in works and get the wage to support their families."