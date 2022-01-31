District will be developed with ideals of Mahatma: Collector Pravin

Ongole: The district administration is making efforts to develop Prakasam district furthermore by taking inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, stated District Collector Pravin Kumar.

Observing Gandhi's 74th death anniversary, the Collector garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Road in Ongole on Sunday and paid rich tributes.

Speaking at the programme, the Collector said that everyone can follow the path shown by Gandhi, truth and nonviolence, and can resolve issues. He said that the Gandhian way is being followed by almost all countries in the world. He announced that the State government has fulfilled the dream of Mahatma Gandhi, Grama Swarajyam, by establishing village and ward secretariats, and providing its services at the doorstep of the public. He informed that they are trying to develop the district through the secretariat system, by utilising the suggestions and recommendations of the public representatives. He wished everyone to do their part in establishing a model society and strive to achieve the ideology of Gandhi by following the ways of truth and nonviolence.

aOngole RDO Prabhakar Reddy, municipal engineer Sundara Ramireddy, other officials and public representatives also participated in the program.

Meanwhile, SP Malika Garg, OSD K Chowdeswari, Ongole DSP U Nagaraju, and other police officials paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his statue at Gandhi Road, on the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation. The SP said that the Gandhian way of nonviolence is the best way to solve the problems.

The members of Lions Club of Ongole Legendary Citizens, including its president Srinivasulu Reddy, secretary Yedukondalu, treasurer Krishnarao and others garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Rangarayudu Cheruvu on his death anniversary and distributed prizes to the winners of essay writing competition at Kerala High School.

The chairman of Ongole Cooperative Central Stores Ltd Thatha Badarinath, managing director K Venkateswarlu, and other members and staff offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at garlanding his statue on the premises.