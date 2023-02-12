Divine lecture delivered to 'Nirankari' devotees

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the Vishwa Kalyana Yatra, Satguru Sudiksha Mata, Savinder Hardev and Ramit Chandana gave a lecture to thousands of 'nirankari' devotees in Visakhapatnam. Visiting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, they have been giving lectures for the past 10 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Satguru Sudiksha Mata said in her divine message that the mission is to impart to mankind the knowledge of Brahma and the goal of human birth.

She said people are getting divided in the garb of dharma, but dharma unites people but, it does not separate them.

She said the aim of the mission is to give up discrimination of caste, religion and color and fill the hearts of human beings with love, tolerance and harmony. Zonal in-charge of both the states Mohini, mission members and sevadars participated in the programme.