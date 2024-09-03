Divis Labs & Hare Krishna Foundation provide food to flood victims

Vijayawada: A spart of extending relief measures to the flood victims in Vijayawada, the management of Divis Labs in association with Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation, Andhra Pradesh is providing morning breakfast, afternoon and evening meals to more than 1,70,000 people.



Divis company MD Dr Muralikrishna Divi said that they have been providing food to the needy people in the areas suggested by the State government.

Vamsadhara Dasa, State president of Hare Krishna Charitable Foundation, Mangalagiri expressed his gratitude to Divis organisation for coming forward to help the flood victims at the time of severe crisis.

Dr Muralikrishna Divi said that they would provide food to the flood victims in Vijayawada and surrounding areas for the next five days and a sum of Rs 2.5 crore would be utilised for the purpose.