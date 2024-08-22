  • Menu
DLSA holds meeting on widow pension

DLSA holds meeting on widow pension
DLSA secretary T Leelavati speaking at a meeting in Guntur on Wednesday. GMC additional commissioner K Rajya Lakhsmi is also seen.

District Legal Services Authority secretary T Leelavati conducted a meeting with the widows and officials to create awareness at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandiram here on Wednesday

Guntur : District Legal Services Authority secretary T Leelavati conducted a meeting with the widows and officials to create awareness at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandiram here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said as many as 600 applications are pending for widow pensions in Guntur and requested widows to submit their husband’s death certificates along with the application for sanction of pension.

If not enclosed necessary certificates, pensions will not be sanctioned and added that widows belonging to the BPL families should submit their applications for pensions at the DLSA office at the district court for cooperation. GMC additional commissioner K Rajya Lakshmi was also present.

