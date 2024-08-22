Live
- 2 panchayat staff nabbed by ACB
- IAS topper stresses on focus, hard work
- Vijay Thalapathy’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ Gets U/A Certification
- Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Progress Report On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
- Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Response At Thiruvananthapuram Airport
- Civic apathy claims life of 8-yr-old girl
- Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Earns Rs 270 Crores in Just Six Days
- Sachin Pilot Condemns Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder, Calls For Exemplary Punishment
- MLC Amer Ali Khan congratulated
- Camp to identify needs of disabled held
Just In
DLSA holds meeting on widow pension
Highlights
District Legal Services Authority secretary T Leelavati conducted a meeting with the widows and officials to create awareness at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandiram here on Wednesday
Guntur : District Legal Services Authority secretary T Leelavati conducted a meeting with the widows and officials to create awareness at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandiram here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said as many as 600 applications are pending for widow pensions in Guntur and requested widows to submit their husband’s death certificates along with the application for sanction of pension.
If not enclosed necessary certificates, pensions will not be sanctioned and added that widows belonging to the BPL families should submit their applications for pensions at the DLSA office at the district court for cooperation. GMC additional commissioner K Rajya Lakshmi was also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS