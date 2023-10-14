Naidu's health stable- Doctors and Prisons DG claim

The government doctors along with prisons department DIG said that Chandrababu Naidu's health is stable, and he requires a cool environment. The doctors mentioned that they have prescribed medication after evaluating his current prescriptions and have advised the jail authorities to keep Chandrababu in a cool place, as the effectiveness of the prescribed medication may depend on cooler temperatures. The doctors clarified that Chandrababu has not been administered any steroids, and they are unaware of his previous health issues.

Prisons DIG Ravi Kiran assured that they are closely monitoring the health and safety of Chandrababu. He mentioned that all relevant matters will be brought to the attention of the court, including the report from the doctors. Addressing the altercation with Nara Lokesh, the DIG stated that there are protocols in place for dealing with different individuals and denied any misconduct. The medicines prescribed to Chandrababu will also be presented to the court. The DIG emphasized that medical services will be provided to Chandrababu as ordered by the court.

Meanwhile, Lawyers of TDP moved a house motion petition urging it to direct the Rajamahendravaram Jail superintendent to provide AC in the special barrack in which former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrfababu Naidu is kept under judical remand.

The ACB court has accepted the house motion and is likely to hear the petition. on line. The lawyers stated that Naidu's health condition was not good and even the team of doctors had recommended a cool environment.