Doctors indispensable for a healthy society: Health minister

Vijayawada: Emphasising the link between the state’s economic progress and public health, medical and health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav urged all sections of society to respect doctors who strive for public health protection. The minister was the chief guest at a programme held on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences here on Tuesday.

The minister congratulated the medical professionals who demonstrate unwavering dedication and integrity in public service. “Attacks and intimidation against doctors, who strive to save patients’ lives until the last moment, are unacceptable in a democracy,” said minister Yadav.

While acknowledging that the majority of doctors in this noble profession work with empathy and dedication, the minister issued a stern warning to those exhibiting indiscipline or irresponsibility. He added that surveillance on the performance of medical staff in government hospitals has been increased, and disciplinary actions will follow any misconduct.

The coalition government has formulated strategies to achieve Arogya Andhra Pradesh by 2047. He set ambitious targets to increase the average life expectancy of state residents from the current 71 years to 85. The transparent and dispute-free general transfers within the medical and health department, a hallmark of the coalition government’s first year.

As part of the National Doctors’ Day celebrations, Satya Kumar felicitated 10 doctors who have provided distinguished services across various departments for over three decades. Among them were Padma Shri awardee and renowned neurologist, Dr. Padma Srivatsav, who hails from Kurnool, and the current DME, famous surgeon Dr Narasimham.

Andhra Pradesh Medical Council chairman Srihari commended doctors for always being at the forefront of providing medical services to society, fulfilling their responsibilities even during the Covid-19 crisis.

Vice-chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar expressed his joy at celebrating National Doctors’ Day for the first time, emphasising the importance of honoring doctors. He noted that Doctors’ Day is celebrated on July 1st, coinciding with Dr. B.C. Roy’s birthday.

Registrar Dr V Radhika Reddy expressed happiness about selecting and honoring 10 outstanding doctors from all regions of the state. Padma Shri Dr M V Padma Srivatsav emphasised the need to increase medical services for brain attacks in rural areas compared to urban centers, where large hospitals offer such services.

Dr A Venkateswara Rao, superintendent of the new government hospital, Dr G Raghunandan Rao, DME Academic, members of the university’s governing council, doctors, and students also participated.