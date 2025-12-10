Bhavani Deeksha Viramana begins tomorrow

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada is geared up for the five-day Bhavani Deeksha Viramana (relinquishment) scheduled from December 11 to 15. Temple authorities, in coordination with the NTR District Administration, NTR District Police, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), and other departments, have put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle-free Darshan and rituals for devotees arriving to relinquish their Deeksha.

Under the supervision of Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, all preparations have been completed. The temple is expecting over six lakh devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh during the five-day ritual.

Queue lines have been erected from the Vinayaka Swamy Temple, along with Irumudi stands. Special arrangements have been made at Seethamma Vari Padalu, Padmavathi, Bhavani, Durga Ghats, and other bathing points, including installation of bath showers and separate changing rooms for men and women. Keshakandana Shalas for devotees have also been set up at Seethamma Vari Padalu. To meet the demand, the temple has prepared 30 lakh Laddus for distribution at Prasadam counters.

For the Deeksha Viramana, the temple has arranged three Homagundams and 106 Irumudi counters. In addition, 13 Prasadam counters have been set up—11 at Kanaka Durga Nagar, one at Vijayawada Railway Station and another at PNBS. Drinking water arrangements have been made along with milk and biscuits for children waiting in the queue lines.

On the opening day, Darshan will begin at 6.30 am, after which the temple will remain open round-the-clock, except during the offering of Naivedyam, he said. All devotees will be allowed free Darshan for five days, as all Arjitha Sevas have been cancelled, he added.

CP reviews arrangements

NTR district Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu on Tuesday inspected the arrangements being made for the Bhavani Deeksha Viramana near Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri and along the Giripradakshina route.

He directed officials to ensure that traffic diversions and parking arrangements are planned effectively so that Giripradakshina does not cause congestion in the city. He also asked the staff to make sure that devotees face no inconvenience during Darshan and while exiting after completing Deeksha rituals.