AI Centre inaugurated

  • Created On:  10 Dec 2025 9:43 AM IST
AI Centre of Excellence launched at NEC in collaboration with WeXL on Tuesday


Guntur: Narasaraopeta Engineering College (Autonomous) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art AI Centre of Excellence in collaboration with WeXL Pvt Ltd.

WeXL CEO Naveen Kumar Linga appreciated the positive learning environment at the college and stated that students can unlock high-paying opportunities from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore through strong communication skills, real project experience, and skill-based portfolios.

WeXL CSO & COO Kiran Atmakooru emphasised that this CoE will shape NEC students into global product developers. NEC vice-chairman Mittapalli Chakravarthi also spoke.

AI Centre of ExcellenceNarasaraopeta Engineering CollegeWeXL CollaborationSkill-Based CareersGlobal Product Development
