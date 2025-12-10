AI Centre inaugurated

Guntur: Narasaraopeta Engineering College (Autonomous) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art AI Centre of Excellence in collaboration with WeXL Pvt Ltd.

WeXL CEO Naveen Kumar Linga appreciated the positive learning environment at the college and stated that students can unlock high-paying opportunities from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore through strong communication skills, real project experience, and skill-based portfolios.

WeXL CSO & COO Kiran Atmakooru emphasised that this CoE will shape NEC students into global product developers. NEC vice-chairman Mittapalli Chakravarthi also spoke.