Grand festivities mark ALC’s Ethnic Day

Vijayawada: Andhra Loyola College celebrated 72nd Foundation Day along with Ethnic Day here on Tuesday. The celebrations began with a vibrant ethnic procession from the college entrance, featuring students from 22 states across India. Dressed in traditional attire—from North-Eastern handloom weaves and Kerala’s Kasavu sarees to Rajasthan’s colourful turbans, Punjabi Phulkaris, and South Indian festive silks—students showcased the nation’s cultural richness and unity in diversity. Students set up 40 ethnic food stalls, serving authentic regional dishes from across the country. Retired IIS officer and former Director of All India Radio G Kondal Rao, the chief guest, appreciated the college for organising Ethnic Day with such splendour. Principal Dr Melchior thanked the founders for their vision, noting that the institution has produced leaders in various fields.

Correspondent Dr Rex Angelo highlighted that the college was built with the support of regional well-wishers and alumni of Jesuit institutions, while Rector John expressed gratitude for 72 years of committed service. In the Mr & Ms Ethnic competitions, G Kiran Kumar (II BSc Chemistry) and Tanishqa Arora (I BA English) were crowned winners. Various Tug of War, food, and stall decoration competitions added excitement to the festivities. Vice-Principals Kiran, Suresh, Deans Dr Subha, Dr Francis Xavier, staff, and student council members coordinated the event, which saw enthusiastic participation from more than 5,000 students and staff.