Amaravati Balotsavam begins

Vijayawada: The much-awaited 8th Amaravati Balotsavam, a grand festival dedicated to children, began on a vibrant note at Siddhartha Auditorium on the PB Siddhartha Arts & Science College grounds here on Tuesday.

Considered a festival, children eagerly await even before Christmas and Sankranti. The three-day event features nearly 60 competitions, bringing together more than 15,000 students from over 300 government and private schools across the erstwhile Krishna district. Minister for Tourism, Cinematography, and Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh inaugurated the festival by hoisting the Amaravati Balotsavam flag. The main stage was named in memory of Padma Shri Daripalli Ramaiah, the renowned environmentalist known for planting one crore saplings. Amaravati Balotsavam General Secretary Ramisetty Kondalarao presided over the programme.

Addressing students, parents, and teachers, Minister Durgesh said childhood is the sweetest phase of life, and children should be allowed to grow with independent thinking. Creative freedom, he said, brings out their hidden potential. He appreciated the overwhelming public response to the children’s festival and assured full cooperation from the government for future editions. The minister emphasised developing leadership qualities among students, announcing that mock assembly sessions would be conducted in all districts to nurture leadership and public-speaking skills. He lauded Education Minister Nara Lokesh for his focus on strengthening the education system and recalled initiatives such as Talliki Vandanam and Parent-Teacher Meets, which are aimed at supporting families and addressing school-level issues. Durgesh urged parents not to impose their expectations on children but instead to encourage their talents.

Special guest Chalasani Anjaneyulu, Chairman of Krishna Milk Union, said children are divine and must be nurtured to become global achievers. SBI Zonal Officer Suryaprakash encouraged students to study with interest and dedication.

Folk dances, classical performances, clay models, fancy dress, patriotic songs, essay writing, storytelling, cartooning, and digital exploration events enthralled the audience. Organising committee members SP Ramaraju, Muralikrishna, Nagalla Vidya Kanna, and others participated.