Doctors protest murder of PG resident doctor in Kolkata

Tirupati: Expressing their solidarity to the tragic death of a PG resident doctor studying MD second year in Respiratory Medicine at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata, medical students, SVIMS and SV Medical College doctors, IMA members and PG resident doctors held a candle rally in Tirupati on Monday evening. They took out the rally from Ruia hospital campus to Ramakrishna deluxe circle.



They displayed placards demanding justice for the victim by giving exemplary punishment to the culprit.

It may be recalled here that the on-duty lady doctor, studying her 2nd year PGT, was raped and murdered in the department seminar room of RG Kar Medical College two days ago. All the medical fraternity has condemned the heinous crime and came together demanding the immediate arrest of the culprit.