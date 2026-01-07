Doctors told to be available at PHCs

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri has directed that doctors at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) must remain accessible to patients at all times and ensure the delivery of quality medical services. She issued these instructions while chairing a video conference review from the Collectorate Conference Hall on Tuesday, involving district and mandal-level officials to assess progress on Positive Public Perception, Housing, Health, Revenue Clinics and related sectors.

Addressing the officials, the Collector stated that public feedback has been largely positive in several areas under the Positive Public Perception initiative. However, she noted that further improvement is required in the Health, Survey and Revenue departments. She instructed Medical Officers to report to PHCs on time, verify the availability of medicines regularly, and immediately place indents in case of shortages. The Collector warned that strict action would be taken if any staff member, from sanitation workers to staff nurses, is found demanding money from patients. She emphasized courteous communication with patients, careful listening to their problems, and providing treatment at PHC and CHC levels without unnecessary referrals to the Government General Hospital. Dr. Siri also instructed Zilla Parishad CEO and MPDOs to ensure that Secretariat staff mandatorily mark biometric attendance. Tahsildars and MPDOs were directed to improve attendance among Secretariat staff and Village Revenue Officers (VROs), and to enhance progress in school inspections.

She called for faster uploading of departmental documents on the ETPS portal, appreciating the Kallur Tahsildar for good performance and urging others to follow suit, with a target to achieve set goals within a week. On revenue and agriculture matters, the Collector clarified that VRO signatures are not required for Survey and ROR-related applications and instructed Digital Assistants not to send applicants back for such signatures. She took note of public feedback regarding lapses in re-survey procedures, including lack of notices and delayed certificates, and directed concerned officials to rectify these issues. Regarding onion crop losses, she said compensation has been sanctioned by the State Government and ordered that all pending payments be credited to farmers’ accounts by Wednesday. In cases where eligible farmers have passed away, officials were instructed to collect death certificates promptly and credit compensation to the accounts of rightful family members. The review meeting was attended by Joint Collector Noorul Qamar, DRO C. Venkata Narayanamma, Housing PD Chiranjeevi, ZP CEO Nasar Reddy, DMHO Dr. Bhaskar, Horticulture Officer Raja Krishna Reddy and other district officials.