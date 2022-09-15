Doctors up in arms against govt over DME's appointment

Tirupati: Doctors are up in arms against the government's decision to appoint an All India service employee as Director of Medical Education (DME).

They are arguing that it is against the AP Medical Education service rules 2002 and the orders in this regard should immediately be revoked. While AP Government Doctors Association (APGDA) has been resenting the move, Indian Medical Association (IMA) also expressed solidarity with them.

The government has issued GO No 1871 on September 8 placing Dr V Vinod Kumar in full additional charge of the post of Director of Medical Education until further orders. He is currently the project director of AP Health Systems strengthening project (APSHSSP). The government doctors have been raising serious objections to this saying that it is a clear violation of the service rules.

The rules indicate that any senior doctor having two years experience in the cadre of Additional Director of Medical Education and who worked as Principal of Medical College or Superintendent of Teaching general hospital should be appointed as DME. The doctors were saying that DME is head of all 11 government teaching hospitals and how can a non-medical officer be appointed in that post. This is against the guidelines of the National Medical Commission too.

Speaking to The Hans India, the president of SV Medical College unit of APGDA Dr S Subba Rao said that the association's central committee has represented the matter to the government. It is learnt that the government has been saying that it's only a temporary arrangement before a regular appointment is made. The association has been waiting for the government's decision in this regard based on which a plan of action will be announced if needed.

Meanwhile, the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association which is another body also represented to the government against GO No1871 of September 8. They sought the government to take steps to appoint DME as per existing rules. The IMA seems to have taken up the matter to its national body to make it a national issue.