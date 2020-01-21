Dokka resigns, decision pending

Amaravati: The TDP MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad tendered resignation to his post and the party on Tuesday. He sent the resignation letter to TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, in which he stated that he disappointed with the developments in the state on the name of the decentralized development and establishment of three capitals.

He opposed the three capitals concept of the state government. He said that he put a lot of efforts while establishing the capital city at Amaravati, after bifurcation of the state in 2014. He said that he worked for that in the Assembly and in the society.

The MLC thanked Chandrababu Naidu for encouraging him on various occasions. He also expressed gratitude towards the TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who showed affection on him.

In his letter, he further explained that Chandrababu Naidu gave an opportunity to him to contest from Prathipadu Assembly segment. Though he lost the elections in the last general elections, the public and party cadre showed a lot of affection on him, Manikya Vara Prasad added.

He further announced that he did not have any interest in continuing in direct politics.

It is worth to mention here that, there was a lot of political drama took place before the general elections. In fact, Manikya Vara Prasad expected seat from Tadikonda Assembly Constituency in the District, from where he won as MLA previously and served as minister in the Congress regime. The Amaravati capital city also falls in the Constituency. But, the TDP supremo gave the ticket to then sitting MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, who lost it.

On the other hand, the members including MLAs and MLCs in the lobbies on Tuesday, when the Assembly was in progress observed that Manikya Vara Prasad did a blunder by resigning.

"If he really wished to protest against the state government's three capitals decision and protect the Amaravati, then he was supposed to come and attend the Council, participate in the discussions, debates and vote against the Bills" a senior leader of the TDP observed.

Even though he resigned, Chandrababu Naidu did not interact with the leader on Tuesday. Since the TDP supremo was busy in the Assembly session, it is informed that he will discuss with the MLC on Wednesday.