Dokka Seethamma, a symbol of selfless service

Rajamahendravaram : Dokka Seethamma is often hailed as the embodiment of maternal love and compassion. A beacon of charity and kindness, her name reverberates with tales of boundless generosity and selfless service in Andhra Pradesh.

The NDA government has recently honoured the enduring legacy of Dokka Seethamma by naming the state’s midday meals scheme for schoolchildren after her. This gesture has rekindled memories of her remarkable life and the profound impact she had on her community.



Born in October 1841 in Mandapeta of East Godavari Dokka Seethamma grew up under the guidance of her father Sankaram, a revered figure known for his generosity. Inspired by his father, Seethamma dedicated her life to feeding the hungry, a mission she carried out with unmatched devotion.

Her story takes on legendary proportions through her marriage to Dokka Joganna Pantulu, a wealthy landlord and Vedic scholar from Lankala Gannavaram. Seethamma stipulated that her marriage would be contingent on her ability to serve food to those in need.

In an era when people would travel across the branches of the Godavari River by boat and for miles on foot, Seethamma’s home was a haven where hungry passers-by could find a full meal. She ensured that victims of floods in nearby villages were fed, and her home became a symbol of unwavering support and warmth.

Seethamma’s charitable acts were so remarkable that they reached the attention of British royalty. Edward VII, moved by her dedication, invited her to be the chief guest at his coronation. Although she declined to cross the seas, she reluctantly agreed to a photograph, which was used in her honour during the ceremony. She refused to accept any accolades, stating she did not give food for recognition. In 1959, Mirtipati Seetharamanjaneyulu wrote a book titled ‘Niratannadhatri Sri Dokka Seethamma,’ preserving her story for future generations.

Freedom fighter Chintalapati Varaprasada Murthy Raju established a school in the name of Dokka Seethamma in Nidadavole half a century ago.



The Andhra Pradesh government also honoured her by naming an aqueduct in P Gannavaram, and including her story in the educational curriculum.

