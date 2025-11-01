Live
Donating blood noble gesture
Narasaraopet: A blood donation camp was organised on the premises of the District Police Office by AR DSP G Mahatma Gandhi Reddy on Friday. The camp was conducted with the support of Red Cross Society and doctors from Government Hospital, Linganguntla of Narasaraopet on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that organising this blood donation camp in remembrance of the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for public safety is a noble initiative. He further stated that donating blood is equivalent to giving life and urged everyone to come forward to donate blood to save lives in times of emergency. Many police personnel have laid down their lives to suppress anti-social elements and protect public safety. It is because of their sacrifices that we are able to live peacefully today, he said.
He said that conducting this blood donation camp is a tribute to those brave police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
Welfare RI L Gopinath, ANS RI Yuvaraj, MT RI Krishna, and Admin RI M Raja made all necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of this camp.