Don’t collect excess fee from students

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari warned college managements of taking stringent action, if they collect extra fee from students. In a press release on Sunday, she warned the managements of junior and degree colleges, ITI, Polytechnic, engineering, medical and vocational colleges not to take additional fee from students.

She warned of taking legal action if hall tickets, original and other certificates are not issued to students on the grounds of non-payment of fees. The Collector has stated that the government will sanction the fee amount, fee reimbursement and mess charges, to student, who have applied through Gnana Bhumi portal. Students were told to call coordination centre numbers (08514-293903, 08514-293908) to lodge complaint if anyone denies to give hall ticket and testimonials, the Collector stated.