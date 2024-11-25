Live
- Australian govt orders national review into school bullying
- Isro's Busy End to 2024: Key Space Missions, Including Spadex and Proba-3, Planned for December
- Rajaka Udyoga Sangam new committee elected
- Astronauts Stuck in Space: Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Mission Extended Until February 2025
- 'Muslims don't vote for JD(U)', says Union Minister Lalan Singh
- St. Joseph’s organises literary fest
- Indian GenAI startups see 6 times surge in funding in Q2
- Revanth is a liar: Errabelli
- Big B pens heartfelt note for Abhishek’s work in latest film: You are Arjun Sen
- BGT 2024-25: India on brink of victory in Perth as Australia reach 227/8 at tea
Just In
Don’t collect excess fee from students
District Collector G Raja Kumari warned college managements of taking stringent action, if they collect extra fee from students.
Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari warned college managements of taking stringent action, if they collect extra fee from students. In a press release on Sunday, she warned the managements of junior and degree colleges, ITI, Polytechnic, engineering, medical and vocational colleges not to take additional fee from students.
She warned of taking legal action if hall tickets, original and other certificates are not issued to students on the grounds of non-payment of fees. The Collector has stated that the government will sanction the fee amount, fee reimbursement and mess charges, to student, who have applied through Gnana Bhumi portal. Students were told to call coordination centre numbers (08514-293903, 08514-293908) to lodge complaint if anyone denies to give hall ticket and testimonials, the Collector stated.