Don’t fear cancer, early screening can save lives

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has said that people should not have unnecessary fear about cancer and should come forward for early screening tests. He stated that if cancer is detected at an early stage, complete recovery is possible. The Collector participated in a cancer awareness 5k walkathon organised in Tirupati on Wednesday on the occasion of World Cancer Day. The programme was jointly organised by Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR), and the Indian Red Cross Society. Medical and health department officials also took part in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venkateswar said, “Cancer cases are increasing not only in the state but across the country.

However, early screening and timely medical tests can help in curing the disease completely. State government is already conducting door-to-door surveys through ANMs and ASHA workers to identify cancer-related symptoms”.

He noted that even when symptoms are found during screening, some people hesitate to visit hospitals due to fear.

Tirupati district has advanced medical facilities like SVICCAR and SVIMS. If cancer is detected at Stage 1 or Stage 2, the chances of recovery are almost

100 per cent.

The Collector said smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, unhealthy food habits, and pollution increase the risk of cancer, but these causes are preventable.