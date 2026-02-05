Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan is the review’s elderly transnational affairs columnist. He was one of thousands of workers who were laid off by the Jeff Bezos- possessed publication Wednesday( Feb 4), in one of the largest newsroom Washington Post layoffs. roughly one- third of its workers lost their jobs as the company lowered, shuttering its sports office and several foreign divisions.

Taking to social media to confirm the news, Tharoor, who worked at the review for nearly a decade- and-a-half said he was “ agonized ” for both his newsroom and his “ awful associates ”.

“ I've been laid off moment from the@washingtonpost, along with utmost of the International staff and so numerous other awful associates. I’m agonized for our newsroom and especially for the incomparable intelligencers who served the Post internationally — editors and reporters who have been my musketeers and collaborators for nearly 12 times. It’s been an honor to work with them, ” Tharoor wrote in an X( formerly Twitter) post.

He added that he started his daily WorldView column in 2017 with expedients to “ explore ideas that help compendiums more understand the world and America’s place in it ”.

“ I’m thankful to the half a million pious subscribers who tuned into the column a many times a week over the times. ” he concluded.

In another tweet, Ishan Tharoor reaction what appeared to be a snap of the newsroom with a bill that had the publication’s functionary watchword blessed on it, “ Republic Dies in Darkness.