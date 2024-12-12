Don’t ignore issues touching lives of people says Himanshu Shukla

Vijayawada : Director of information and public relations Himanshu Shukla said that the issues and prob-lems that touch upon the people’s lives should not be ignored.

Speaking at the collectors’ conference at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Himanshu Shukla said, “Our focus on solving problems plays an important role. The solution to any problem is 80 per cent output and 20 per cent attention. Pension and ration are dear to the poor, but if they do not reach them in time and if there is corruption, people will remember it for life,” he said.

Himanshu said that AP being agriculture-based state, most of the GSDP comes from agricul-ture. If fertiliser is delayed by one day, the farmer’s life will change. It is important to solve people’s problems on time, he added. He said that 10 issues affecting the functioning of the government have been identified and all the district collectors should pay special attention to solving the problems related to these issues.

He urged the officials to work keeping in mind that these 10 public touch points can be a plus for the government at times and a minus sometimes. Soon, collectors will be able to easily view all the information coming from all the media on public issues in the district so that they can analyse the information. He said that public opinion has been collected on the imple-mentation of government schemes.

He said that the farmers are happy that the money is being credited to their accounts within 48 hours after the purchase of paddy. He said 94.16 per cent of the farmers had received their payment within 48 hours. About 91.6 percent of the respondents said they were paid com-mensurate with the quality of their grain and 87 per cent said that they received pensions at their homes.

Himanshu impressed the conference with an English novelist’s quote. He began his power point presentation by quoting from Secret Garden by renowned British novelist Frances Hud-son Burnett. “People don’t want to believe something new. Then they begin to believe that it is possible, and then they achieve it. And then wonder why the world didn’t believe it.”