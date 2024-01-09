Live
Just In
Don’t vote for YSRCP, suspended MLA urges people
Nellore: Suspended YSRCP MLA of Nellore Rural Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has appealed the people not to exercise their franchise in favour of YSRCP in 2024 elections.
Addressing the media here on Monday, the MLA noted that it would be highly impossible for common man to live and there will be no option for them except to die, if YSRCP comes to power in 2024 elections. He said that he had observed that all sections of people are panicky and feeling insecure of their lives, during his interaction in the constituency. Skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities and abnormal hike of power tariff made existence difficult for the common public, he added.
Finding fault with the government for imposing tax on garbage, Sridhar Reddy said that it was highly unfortunate that the government implementing such anti-people policies. He pointed out that the officials also disappointed with the YSRCP rule. He appealed the people that this is high time for them to bring back TDP to rule in the interest of protecting the State from the anarchic rule of YSRCP.