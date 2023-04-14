Dr. BR Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations held at YSRCP headquarters, YS Jagan tweets

Dr. BR Ambedkar birth anniversary celebrations were grandly organised at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli with ministers and public representatives being participated. On this occasion, Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said that Lokesh's comments about what the Dalits have done are outrageous. He said Lokesh's comments should be condemned by all groups.



Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that Jagan is ruling according to the aspirations of Ambedkar by providing support to Dalits socially, economically and politically. He said that during the rule of CM Jagan, justice is being done to Dalits and they are providing help in all fields.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Dr. BR Ambedkar is one of the greatest intellectuals that the country can be proud of. CM Jagan tweeted on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Stating that the Dr BR Ambedkar is known for Versatility, knowledgeable in legal, social, political, economic, spiritual and other fields and driving force for political, democratic and social systems of the country, YS Jagan said that Ambedkar's efforts to eradicate the differences and promote humanity cannot be forgotten.

"Walking in the footsteps of that great man, we have taken historic steps in poverty alleviation and social justice empowerment," CM Jagan tweeted.



