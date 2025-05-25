Dr BRAOU AP headquarters to come up in Eluru

Vijayawada: After many years of struggle by the officials and staff of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University in Andhra Pradesh, the State government finally gave orders for setting up the headquarters of the Open University in Eluru. Consequently, AP students, who wish to pursue education in Ambedkar Open university can continue in the State.

Till now, Andhra Pradesh students used to pursue their studies in Dr BR Ambedkar open university (BRAOU) located in Hyderabad. Dr BRAOU is one of the biggest open universities in the country with big campus, adequate staff, different types of courses and amenities.

After State Bifurcation, AP students got admissions at BRAOU in Hyderabad till 2023-24 only. However, from 2024-25 academic year, Hyderabad based Open university denied admissions to AP students. This made AP students to join smaller universities or postpone their studies.

As per the Bifurcation Act, AP has to form a big open university by 2024 to cater to the needs of open university students in the State. Around 30,000 students from AP used to study in BRAOU in Hyderabad. But State Bifurcation has huge impact on AP students, as they could not enroll their names from 2024-25, as 10 years completed since State Bifurcation in 2014.

Some officials of Dr BRAOU in Andhra Pradesh made relentless efforts to have AP campus within the State. The government conceded to the demands and issued orders declaring that BRAOU AP headquarters will be in Eluru. Henceforth 76 BRAOU centres working in the State will work under the purview of AP campus that will be located in Eluru.

The BRAOU Andhra Pradesh administrative wing has funds of Rs 9 crore and it can be used to set up an office and furniture and to start academic activities, like enrolment of students.

Dr Velaga Joshi, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of BRAOU, AP, thanked CM N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for giving orders to set up university headquarters in Eluru. He said the decision will be useful to thousands of students in AP to pursue various courses.

Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham State president A Malyadri has requested the CM to give permission to open BRAOU campus at Dr BR Ambedkar memorial located in Vijayawada. He said the BRAOU campus can be set at Dr Ambedkar memorial and it will be convenient to the students of Andhra Pradesh. He said students from across the State can visit Vijayawada administrative office.