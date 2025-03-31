  • Menu
Dr Busireddy Sudhakar Reddy named Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry

Dr Busireddy Sudhakar Reddy, Professor of Physics at Government College for Men (Autonomous), has been named a Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC) for his contributions to chemical sciences.

Kadapa: Dr Busireddy Sudhakar Reddy, Professor of Physics at Government College for Men (Autonomous), has been named a Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC) for his contributions to chemical sciences. With over 75 publications, two UK patents, and research in energy storage, WLEDs, lasers, and quantum computing, Dr Reddy’s work has earned support from UGC, CSIR, and RUSA.

He has mentored eight PhD scholars and currently advises two. Dr Sudhakar Reddy, a recipient of the State Best Teacher Award (2008) and National Faculty Award (2024), completed his PhD from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, and pursued postdoctoral research in South Korea.

