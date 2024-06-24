Live
Dr. Hari Jawaharlal takes charge as Secretary to Governor
Dr. M. Hari Jawaharlal, Secretary to Government, LFB & IMS Dept. transferred and posted as Secretary to Governor has taken charge of the post at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Dr. Hari Jawaharlal has been posted as Secretary to Governor in place of Sri Anil Kumar Singhal, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development.
On his arrival at Raj Bhavan, Dr. Hari Jawaharlal was welcomed by Sri P.S. Suryaprakash, Joint Secretary to Governor, Sri P. Narayana Swamy, Deputy Secretary to Governor, Maj. Deepak Sharma and Sri N.V. Ramanjaneyulu, ADCs to Governor. Later, priests from Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam bestowed Aseervachanam on Dr. Hari Jawaharlal. Officers and Staff members of Raj Bhavan greeted and welcomed the new Secretary to Governor.