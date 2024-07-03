Dr. Mallema Venugopal Reddy's Diverse Services Commended by Community Members

Members of the Yogi Vemana Governing Council and YSR Acharya Mool Mallikarjuna Reddy, President of the District Writers Association, have praised the commendable services of Dr. Mallema Venugopal Reddy in various fields such as medicine, writing, social work, and spiritual organizations. The Rayalaseema Tourism and Cultural Society recently held a memorial service to commemorate Dr. Reddy's first death anniversary.

During the memorial service organized by Konduru Janardana Raju, General Secretary of the society, attendees paid tribute to Dr. Reddy by decorating his portrait with garlands. YSR Mallikarjuna Reddy highlighted Dr. Mallema's dedication to both providing medical services and contributing to the literary field, serving as a mentor to numerous young writers. He mentioned Dr. Reddy's notable works including the novels "Avaligattu" and "Jwalanam Kathasamputi," as well as plays like "Chachchemi Kochikaravu."

Konduru Janardana Raju recalled Dr. Venugopal Reddy's collaboration with Janamaddi Hanumachchastri in establishing the Kadapa District Writers' Association. Dr. Reddy had served as the president of the organization for several years, hosting literary programs and inviting renowned poets and writers to Kadapa.

Dr. Vellala Venkateswarachari highlighted Dr. Reddy's contributions to Telugu language and literature as a member of the Sahitya Akademi and the Adhikarana Bhasha Sangam. The program was attended by Mool Ayyavar Reddy, David, Vijay, Satish, Gobburi Koteswara Rao, Babu, Jyoti George, and others.