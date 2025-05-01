  • Menu
Dr Radha takes charge as SVMC Principal
Tirupati: Dr J Radha from the Department of Anaesthesia assumed charge as the new Principal of Sri Venkateswara Medical College (SVMC) on Wednesday.

The position became vacant following the retirement of Prof PA Chandrasekharan, who superannuated on the same day.

The formal handover took place in the presence of Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, Vice Principal Venkateswarlu, and other faculty members.

