Dr Radha takes charge as SVMC Principal

Highlights
Dr J Radha from the Department of Anaesthesia assumed charge as the new Principal of Sri Venkateswara Medical College (SVMC) on Wednesday.
Tirupati: Dr J Radha from the Department of Anaesthesia assumed charge as the new Principal of Sri Venkateswara Medical College (SVMC) on Wednesday.
The position became vacant following the retirement of Prof PA Chandrasekharan, who superannuated on the same day.
The formal handover took place in the presence of Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, Vice Principal Venkateswarlu, and other faculty members.
