Dr Sree Hari Reddy achieves prestigious medical recognition

Ongole: Dr Thumu Sree Hari Reddy, Medical Director at KIMS Hospitals, Ongole, has brought to Prakasam district by becoming the reportedly first person from the region to earn the prestigious MRCEM (Member of the Royal College of EmergencyMedicine) qualification from London. Passionate to serve underprivileged patients, Dr Sree Hari Reddy studied in Telugu medium at a government school and secured 20th rank in the undivided state’s EAMCET examination in 1992.

He completed his MBBS at Osmania Medical College and pursued advanced training in emergency medicine (MD) in Pondicherry, gaining international experience in the United States and Jamaica. Committed to improving emergency services in Prakasam District, Dr Reddy returned home to establish various postgraduate courses and train numerous professionals in emergency medical care.

He provided exceptional service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Sree Hari Reddy will receive the award from the RoyalCollege of Emergency Medicine in London in July 2026.