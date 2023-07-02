Dr Vengamma’s stint with SVIMS ends abruptly

Tirupati: In a sudden development, Dr B Vengamma’s stint with SVIMS ended abruptly on Friday. TTD relieved her prematurely from the post of Director-cum-Vice Chancellor giving way to JEO Sada Bhargavi, who was given full additional charge of the posts in her place. Though Dr Vengamma attained superannuation as Professor of Neurology on Friday itself, her term as Director-cum-VC will end only in July 2024 as she was appointed for three-year period in July 2021 but she was relieved from these two posts as well.

Sources said that normally once appointed as VC, can continue till the term was over but in this case it was not done. In the process Vengamma was forced to leave painfully after she got the message while attending OP following which she handed over the charge to the JEO. With this, more than three decades of services as neurologist including almost a decade at the h

elm of SVIMS in two terms, Dr Vengamma’s career took an abrupt end at the Institute.

She earned a good reputation as a neurologist and earned the affection of thousands of patients. After joining SVIMS in November 2022, she became the first person to start the department of Neurology in 1993 in the entire Rayalaseema region. Subsequently, it has grown to offer a DM Neurology course with one seat which has now gone up to three seats. She put in dedicated services as a neurologist and was instrumental in establishing Indian Epilepsy Association (IEA) in 1997 through which several initiatives were taken up for the sake of epilepsy patients.

The free monthly camps for epilepsy patients have earned her and the Institute much fame which have continued even during Covid pandemic as they could send the free medicines to the patients to their doorstep. Her services during the Covid pandemic as Director of SVIMS which has been designated as state Covid hospital have received huge applause from various quarters.

Following her departure from the Institute, Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram also tendered resignation from his post.

Several doctors, nurses and other staff of the organisation could not digest the sudden exit of Dr Vengamma from the Institute. Meanwhile, Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convenor P Naveen Kumar Reddy criticised the move to relieve Dr Vengamma from the post of Director-cum-VC as still has one year term to complete. Referring to the JEO’s appointment for the posts with FAC, he questioned how a non-medical officer can lead the super speciality hospital. He expressed hope that the TTD and the state government will take a proper decision in this regard soon.