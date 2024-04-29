Will transform AP if YSRCP is voted to power till 2035

Tadipatri (Anantapur): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh would witness a revolutionary transformation on all fronts if the YSRCP was given a chance to rule the state till 2035.

Jagan said the education sector would experience a revolution that will see tenth class students pursuing global IB syllabus and all students will be able to speak fluent English. Addressing 'Memantha Siddham' public meeting here on Sunday, Jagan warned that if they voted the TDP alliance to power that would be the end of all welfare schemes. Vote for the YSRCP means a vote for continuation of all schemes as well as entering into a new era of development, he said. “Trusting Naidu means putting your head into the mouth of a tiger and waking up Chandramukhi from sleep,” he said.

The Chief Minister said his government has earned a brand image and is synonymous with tens of high value welfare schemes. On the other hand, Naidu has no brand image and cannot name even one welfare scheme he had implemented for the welfare of the people, he added.

Jagan said in the next 10 years the landscape of every village will be changed if the YSRCP comes to power. He said this was also the party which believes in social justice. ‘Vidhya Deevena' ushered in an academic and socio-economic revolution while the massive housing scheme provided 22 lakh houses to the poor,Jagan said. He asked if they had ever seen a government so responsive and responsible like the YSRCP government in the past.