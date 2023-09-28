Draft voter list to be released on Oct 27

Rajamahendravaram: The Election Commission gave a revised schedule on the issues of presentation of voter draft list, setting up of polling centres in group house societies and other issues.

East Godavari district Joint Collector N Tej Bharat informed this at a meeting with the representatives of political parties, along with DRO G Narasimhulu, at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. A draft voter list will be released on October 27 and objections and claims on the voter list would be accepted till December 9, he added.

The Joint Collector said that survey for the establishment of polling stations in the housing areas and identification of places should be completed by September 29. He further informed that, resolution of basic objections in this should be completed by October 2 and a district-level meeting will be held on October 3 with the representatives of political parties, MLAs, and MPs on the final objections. The draft list of polling stations will be sent to the Chief Electoral Officer of AP on October 4, he added.

Tej Bharat said that after the approval of the Election Commission, the list of polling stations will be announced on October 9, and by October 15, fixed tables from format 1 to 8 will be prepared. He said special camps will be conducted on November 4 and 5 and December 2 and 3 for objections and suggestions on booth-level voter registration within the constituencies. Representatives of YSRCP, TDP, BJP, CPI, and other parties participated in the meeting.