Driver thrilled as CM sanctions electric auto

Vijayawada : Anauto-rickshaw driver Remalli Rajanikanth of Valivarthipadu village near Gudivada of Krishna district was delighted to get an electric auto, which was promised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Chief Minister during his visit to Gudivada for the launching of Anna Canteen spoke to some people on August 15.

He spoke to an auto driver Rajanikanth and enquired about his income. Rajanikanth said his son was employed and daughter is pursuing BDS course.

Chandrababu Naidu also enquired about the possibility of converting his diesel auto into electrical auto.

When driver Rajanikanth said there was no such possibility, Naidu has assured to sanction an electrical auto-rickshaw.

As promised, he got an electrical auto-rickshaw worth Rs 3.9 lakh on the same day and he was thrilled to receive it.

Electrical auto is cost effective for maintenance and need not require either gas or diesel to run. Rajanikanth thanked the Chief Minister and stated he had never seen such a CM who fulfilled a promise immediately.