Drivers become tourism ambassadors in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: In a pioneering initiative aimed at transforming the tourism experience, the state tourism department has partnered with leading ride-hailing platform Rapido to train autorickshaw and cab drivers as ‘Guide-cum-Drivers,’ turning them into cultural ambassadors of the state.

Launched as a pilot project in Vijayawada on February 24, the programme marks the first such experiment in India. The initiative was formalised during the Visakha Partnership Summit under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, senior officials Ajay Jain and Amrapali Kata, and Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli.

The two-day training programme, held at the tourism department office in Autonagar, Vijayawada, focused on equipping drivers with in-depth knowledge of local tourist destinations and historical landmarks. A total of 280 drivers — 32 cab drivers and 248 auto drivers — completed the certification.

As part of the training, drivers were introduced to digital tools such as the Bhashini app and Google Translate to help them communicate effectively with foreign tourists. They also underwent a special storytelling course in collaboration with Jignasa Artverse to narrate the history and cultural significance of prominent sites in an engaging manner. Sessions covered key destinations including the Buddhist circuit, Amaravati and Nagarjunasagar, along with guidelines on tourist etiquette, safety standards, and professional conduct.

To make it easier for tourists to identify certified drivers, Rapido has introduced a dedicated ‘Tourist Guide’ icon on its app, enabling visitors to choose trained guide-drivers for a safe and informative journey.

Raju, an auto driver from NTR district who completed the training, expressed pride in the initiative. “Until now, we were just drivers. Now we have become ambassadors who can showcase Vijayawada through our eyes. This enhances the dignity of our profession and enables us to interact more professionally with both domestic and international tourists,” he said.

Notably, a woman auto driver also participated enthusiastically in the training, marking a positive step toward women’s empowerment and safety in the tourism sector.

The project is being implemented as part of the Union Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan scheme under the Challenge-Based Destination Development Programme for Nagarjunasagar. With the Vijayawada pilot set to conclude on March 6, the encouraging response has prompted the state government to prepare for expansion of the programme to Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.

By blending technology with the Indian ethos of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava,’ (guest is God) the Andhra Pradesh government aims to elevate drivers from mere transport providers to informed tourism ambassadors, giving a fresh impetus to the state’s tourism sector.