DRM conducts surprise night inspection

Visakhapatnam: Surprise check was carried out by DRM Anup Satpathy at Pendurthi, Simhachalam North, Marshalling Yard, Visakhapatnam stations and crew lobby on Sunday night.



The DRM interacted with the station superintendents and gatemen to assess their working skills, knowledge of safety aspects, and understand their requirements.

The inspection also included verifying whether the loco pilots and guards were adhering to the rules regarding the passing of signals at the 'ON' position, whistling at whistle boards when approaching LC gates, and following other safety precautions.

The exchange of signals between the train passing staff and the crew/guard of running trains was also cross-checked to ensure proper communication.

During the inspection, the staff were counseled appropriately. This counseling aimed to address any issues, provide guidance, and reinforce the importance of following safety protocols and regulations.

Anup Satpathy emphasised the importance of safety in train operations.

He was accompanied by senior divisional safety officer Mohnish Brahm, assistant divisional electrical engineer (Operations) SK Baliar Singh and other officials.