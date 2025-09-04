DRM inspects multi-disciplinary training centre

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra inspected the Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre (MDTC) at Marripalem, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The DRM reviewed the training activities imparted to loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, and train managers.

During the visit, Lalit Bohra interacted with the trainees and encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of commitment and dedication in rendering their professional duties, emphasising the role of railway employees in nation-building. Further, the DRM also inspected various facilities at the centre, including classrooms, model room, and the kitchen to assess the quality of amenities provided to the trainees. He stressed the importance of maintaining conducive learning environment for effective training. The DRM was accompanied by the Principal of MDTC and senior officers from the concerned department to the centre.