  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

DRM inspects multi-disciplinary training centre

DRM inspects multi-disciplinary training centre
x
Highlights

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Lalit Bohra during the inspection of the Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra inspected the Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre (MDTC) at Marripalem, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The DRM reviewed the training activities imparted to loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, and train managers.

During the visit, Lalit Bohra interacted with the trainees and encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of commitment and dedication in rendering their professional duties, emphasising the role of railway employees in nation-building. Further, the DRM also inspected various facilities at the centre, including classrooms, model room, and the kitchen to assess the quality of amenities provided to the trainees. He stressed the importance of maintaining conducive learning environment for effective training. The DRM was accompanied by the Principal of MDTC and senior officers from the concerned department to the centre.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick