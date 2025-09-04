Live
- Poster campaign for IYQ launched
- Nutrition awareness programme organised
- No shortage of urea: Collector
- VMC lauded for environmental sustainability
- Farmers’ association demands end to urea shortage
- Heat & cooling action plan for Bhubaneswar released
- Centre approves 200 more medical seats
- OAS officer held for misusing Rs 4 cr govt funds
- Bhupen Hazarika: The bard of Brahmaputra and beyond
- 3 home guards held for looting Rs 9L from bizman
DRM inspects multi-disciplinary training centre
Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Lalit Bohra during the inspection of the Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra inspected the Multi-Disciplinary Training Centre (MDTC) at Marripalem, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
The DRM reviewed the training activities imparted to loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, and train managers.
During the visit, Lalit Bohra interacted with the trainees and encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of commitment and dedication in rendering their professional duties, emphasising the role of railway employees in nation-building. Further, the DRM also inspected various facilities at the centre, including classrooms, model room, and the kitchen to assess the quality of amenities provided to the trainees. He stressed the importance of maintaining conducive learning environment for effective training. The DRM was accompanied by the Principal of MDTC and senior officers from the concerned department to the centre.