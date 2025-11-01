  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

DRM inspects railway siding at HPCL Visakh Refinery

DRM inspects railway siding at HPCL Visakh Refinery
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra conducted an inspection of the railway siding at the HPCL Visakh Refinery on...

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra conducted an inspection of the railway siding at the HPCL Visakh Refinery on Friday. Following the inspection, the DRM engaged in discussions with the general manager (Installation), HPCL Parameshwar and senior HPCL and railway officers.

The meeting focused on key operational aspects, including ongoing and future loading activities, plans for siding expansion, enhancement of rail operations, and resolution of pending issues to further improve collaborative efficiency between Indian Railways and HPCL.

He was accompanied by senior divisional operations manager Tanmay Mukhopadhyay, senior divisional commercial manager Pavan Kumar, and other officials of the Waltair Division.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick