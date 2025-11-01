DRM inspects railway siding at HPCL Visakh Refinery

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra conducted an inspection of the railway siding at the HPCL Visakh Refinery on Friday. Following the inspection, the DRM engaged in discussions with the general manager (Installation), HPCL Parameshwar and senior HPCL and railway officers.

The meeting focused on key operational aspects, including ongoing and future loading activities, plans for siding expansion, enhancement of rail operations, and resolution of pending issues to further improve collaborative efficiency between Indian Railways and HPCL.

He was accompanied by senior divisional operations manager Tanmay Mukhopadhyay, senior divisional commercial manager Pavan Kumar, and other officials of the Waltair Division.