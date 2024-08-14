Drone Technology company officials meet AP Minister BC Janardhan Reddy meets

The officials of drone technology companies briefed State Roads and Buildings, Investments and Infrastructure Minister Shri BC Janardhan Reddy on the transformative potential of drone technology in the public sector. The discussions highlighted the various applications of drones in sectors such as road infrastructure, sanitation management, and more.

The key contributors to the briefing included Manoj, Managing Director of Hyderabad-based WINGS & PROPS Company, and Praveen Kumar, CEO of SiDAK Company. They elaborated on the benefits of integrating drone technology into various government departments, aligning with the vision set forth by Hon'ble Chief Minister Varyula.

The representatives shared insights on how drone technology can facilitate a range of tasks across different sectors including agriculture, urban development, irrigation, defense, risk management, mining, and environmental initiatives such as seed ball plantation. They provided examples of successful implementations already yielding positive results.

Minister Reddy expressed enthusiasm about the potential for establishing a drone hub in Andhra Pradesh, outlining the numerous advantages it could bring to the state. He confirmed that he would present these promising ideas to Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidugaru and relevant senior officials for further discussion.

The meeting underscored the growing significance of innovative technologies in enhancing public sector efficiency and effectiveness, paving the way for a more advanced and responsive infrastructure framework in Andhra Pradesh.