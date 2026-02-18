Drone use banned for 72 hours

Visakhapatnam: In view of the prestigious international events IFR, MILAN, and IONS Conclave of Chiefs being hosted in Visakhapatnam, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi has imposed a temporary ban on the use of drone cameras within the city’s designated security perimeter.

According to an official order, the operation of drones has been strictly prohibited within a 5-kilometer radius ‘Temporary Red Zone’ from INS Dega to The Park Hotel junction.

The ban that began from 6 pm on February 17 will continue till 6 am on February 20, covering a total period of 72 hours. Authorities concerned stated that the restriction is part of the comprehensive security arrangements made to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the high-profile events of the Indian Navy attended by the senior defence officials and dignitaries from across the world.

Police officials have warned that the use of drone cameras during the restricted period, without explicit authorisation from competent authorities, will invite criminal action under applicable laws.

Citizens, photographers, event organisers and commercial drone operators have been appealed to strictly comply with the directive and cooperate with the security personnel.

The police further appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any unauthorised drone activity to the nearest law-enforcement authorities, emphasising that public cooperation is essential for maintaining safety and security during the international event.

As part of the International Fleet Review (IFR)–2026 being held in Visakhapatnam, special entry arrangements are being provided for foreign tourists visiting the city from various countries as part of the local city tour organised under the aegis of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharath stated that special entry is facilitated at the tourist destinations managed by VMRDA, including Kailasagiri, Thotlakonda, INS Kursura Submarine Museum, Sea Harrier Museum, UH-3H Helicopter and TU-142 Aircraft Museum.

The foreign delegates will visit on 18th and 19th at 7.30 am to 1.30 pm and again on February 20th from 1 pm to 7 pm.

The Metropolitan Commissioner requested the public to make a note of the visiting timings of the foreign delegates as the general public will be allowed during the rest of the hours.