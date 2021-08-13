Dues of dairy farmers to be cleared soon

Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited managing director Ahmed Babu announced that the dues to the dairy farmers who supplied milk to the Amul Dairy will be cleared soon.



The MD conducted a review meeting with the officials on action to be taken to expand milk collection centres by women as part of the Pala Velluva programme and clearing the dues to dairy farmers at Ongole on Thursday.

In the meeting, Babu said that the government has taken measures to save dairy farmers with the cooperation from Amul Dairy. As part of the pilot project of Pala Velluva programme, he said that they started the milk collection in Prakasam and Kadapa districts.

He said that they started 241 milk collection centres in 20 mandals of Prakasam district to strengthen women organisations economically, but nine of them are not working properly for various reasons. He said that Amul has to pay Rs 51 lakh to the farmers in the district. He mentioned that the Amul has paid Rs 31 lakh extra to some of the farmers and ordered the officials to collect milk equal to the money from them or recover the amount.

The collector Pravin Kumar, joint collector TS Chetan, Amul Sabar Dairy BM Patel, DRDA PD Baburao, MEPMA PD Ravikumar, ZP CEO Devanand Reddy, agriculture JD Srinivasa Rao, fisheries JD Chandrasekhar Reddy, DSO Suresh and others also participated in the meeting.