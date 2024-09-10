Durgesh attends tourism ministers’ conference

Rajamahendravaram: The Tourism Ministers’ conference for south Indian states and Union territories was held in Bengaluru on Monday. The meeting was attended by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, and other dignitaries. Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh also participated.

The conference focused on various tourism-related projects, reviewing key initiatives under central government schemes for the southern states. Discussions aimed at enhancing infrastructure in tourist areas and promoting cultural heritage.

The meeting emphasised improving tourism-related infrastructure to boost visitor numbers in southern India.

Speaking to The Hans India, Minister Kandula said the outcomes of the conference are expected to significantly impact the tourism industry.

Main goals are to increase both domestic and international tourist numbers, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development.