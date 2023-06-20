Dwarampudi flays Pawan for not turning up to his challenge

Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy said that it seems Pawan Kalyan has taken his allegations against him back as the latter has not turned up to his challenge of contesting against him Kakinada. However, Dwarampudi has given Pawan Kalyan to decide whether to contest against him by the time Varahi Padayatra is over in Kakinada.

Further taking a dig at Jana Sena Chief, Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy said that Pawan is doing his Varahi Yatra according to the plan given by Chandrababu with a strategy. He said that Pawan's party is under Chandrababu's hand and opined that Pawan came here only to level false allegations against him. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that there is unity among Kapu and Reddy communities.

He demanded that Pawan tell him whether he will contest against him before he leaves Kakinada and said that he would consider that the latter had taken his allegations back if had not turned up to the challenge.